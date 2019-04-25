Belt and Road Forum: World leaders gather in Beijing

World leaders are gathering in Beijing ahead of the second Belt and Road Forum for International Corporation scheduled to be held here, from today.
The three-day forum will provide a platform to the countries participating in Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for exchanging views and experiences on regional connectivity, policy synergy, socio-economic development and trade, and commerce.
According to media reports, India, for the second consecutive time has decided to boycott the forum, which will be attended by the leaders and representatives of 37 countries.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also are among the leaders who will attend the forum.
The BRI is a development strategy adopted by the Chinese government involving infrastructure development and investments in countries in Europe, Aisa, and Africa.
