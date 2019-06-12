Equities trade lower in early session, Nifty around 11,900

Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on Wednesday tracking muted global cues ahead of the release of key macroeconomic data on industrial growth and inflation.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was down 205 points at 39,746 while the slipped 63 points to 11,903. Except for and media, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red.

Among stocks, dropped 5.9 per cent while was down 2.8 per cent. The other prominent losers were Bajaj Auto, and

However, Vedanta, GAIL, Tata Steel, and showed marginal gains.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed. Stocks declined in Hong Kong and were flat in and as investors remained in a wary mood.

A day earlier, US said he will personally hold up a trade deal with and will not complete the agreement unless returns to terms negotiated earlier in the year.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)