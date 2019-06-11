Music Inc 2.0 set to return this World Music Day

The second edition of Loudest.in and exchange4media's music conference - will be held on June 21-22, 2019, at the JW Marriott,

is India's largest music marketplace initiating conversations supporting the growth of the music The forum will be uniquely addressing key opportunities, and creating intersections between industries, agencies, brands, technology, and music business.

The first edition of the conference witnessed conversations addressing the need gap and the ways for the music industry to integrate The two day event saw a footfall of over 80 speakers, 35 panels, numerous artists, brands and over 500 delegates. With international music business heads like ( of PRS), ( of and The Music Run) along with Indian leaders like ( at T Series), BADSHAH, Salim Merchant, Amaal Malik and many more, witnessed a great success on its first year, garnering attention and interest of various players of the industry.

Music Inc 2.0 will have the likes of award winning music producer, - along with India's Raftaar, renowned Hindustani Shubha Mudgal, quirky YouTube star Prajakta Koli, Tanishk Bagchi and independent music scene's star gracing the line-up.

"In its second year, Music.Inc has set a new benchmark for the industry. This platform reflects the immense business possibilities that music as an industry encompasses and it has become a melting pot of conversations about creating newer opportunities in the music space", said Dr Anurag Batra, Loudest.in and and Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media and

Industry leaders like (CEO, Gaana), Amarjit Singh ( at India), (COO, Times Music), ( at Indian Music Industry), ( at One Digital Entertainment), ( - Hungama), (Co-founder & Director, Wizcraft), (Former Marketing Head APAC - HP) and more, and companies including Universal Music, Sony Music, Spotify, Gaana, OneDigital Entertainment, Zee Entertainment, (Neilson), Hungama, will also be present at this conference.

So far, the curators have announced 50 speakers, and they are only half way through.

The audience can expect two days filled with informative sessions, keynotes, storytelling, workshops and showcases.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)