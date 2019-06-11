Gurgaon: The Oberoi, Trident introduce 100% solar power

Taking a step towards a greener future, and the Trident, have introduced to fulfill the needs of both hotels.

A captive power plant in Balasar, will generate 7.5 MW of to meet the of the two hotels.

The plant has been equipped with and is spread over 25 acres. With 27,000 solar panels installed, the plant's performance ratio is determined to be 76.50 per cent. and the in aim at reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 12,344 tons per year.

Talking about the initiative, Abhishek Panshikar, - The Oberoi, - said, "We are proud that our Gurgaon hotels are now operating on 100 per cent This is our small way of giving back to mother nature and providing our guests with a sustainable luxury experience."

Adding to this, Amit Khare, of Trident, Gurgaon, said, "Surveys have shown that guests prefer to stay in environment-friendly accommodations. This is equally an important priority for us. With this in mind, our guests will be pleased to know that they are now staying in a hotel that is fully powered by "

Adopting like solar power will help resolve many environmental challenges like reducing global warming and CO2 emission and also helping drive greater socio-economic benefits by creating local employment opportunities.

Disclaimer: This press release has been provided by Group. ANI will not be responsible for any content in the article.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)