Eric Holder charged in Nipsey Hussle murder case

Prosecutors on Thursday filed charges of murder and attempted murder against Eric Holder, the man accused of killing South L.A. nominated

Holder is being held on USD 5 million bail. He appeared in a downtown courtroom on Thursday afternoon, where he was represented by Darden entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, according to a report from reporter

said on Tuesday that Holder and Hussle got into a dispute at the clothing store, reported Variety.

Holder left and came back with a gun, shooting Hussle several times before fleeing in a white Chevy Cruze. Though both men had gang affiliations, the motive for the shooting does not appear to be gang-related.

Holder, 29, also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted. Also, in 2012, he pleaded no contest to a charge of carrying a loaded weapon in a public place. At that time he was sentenced to 180 days in jail and three years of probation.

The Country Department of Medical Examner-Coroner, on Sunday determined the reason behind Hussle's death. According to a statement issued by the department and obtained by E Online, the " died from gunshot wounds on the head and the torso."

Holder was arrested on Wednesday in Bellflower by County sheriff's deputies and turned over to the LAPD.

