Shooting for 'Hud Hud Dabangg' complete

It's time for all the Chulbul Pandey fans to rejoice as completes shooting for the ' Dabangg' song.

The actor shared the news on his handle.

" HUD song done for #dabangg3.... @arbaazSkhan @PDdancing @Nikhil_Dwivedi."

Ever since entered Bollywood, the title track has been on the lips of all Salman fans.

The original song was sung by and and first hit the charts in 2010 prior to the release of the film Dabangg.

is the third film in the 'Dabangg' trilogy starring and in the leads while Arbaaz is playing the role of Makkhi.

The film is being shot in presently. Prabhu Deva is directing the film while it is being produced under the banner of Productions.

Sonakshi is promoting her upcoming film 'Kalank' while Salman's 'Bharat' will be hititng the screens on Eid 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)