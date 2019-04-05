Shooting for 'Hud Hud Dabangg' complete

It's time for all the Chulbul Pandey fans to rejoice as Salman Khan completes shooting for the 'Hud Hud Dabangg' song.
The Dabangg actor shared the news on his Twitter handle.
"HUD HUD Dabangg song done for #dabangg3.... @arbaazSkhan @PDdancing @Nikhil_Dwivedi."
Ever since Dabangg entered Bollywood, the title track has been on the lips of all Salman fans.
The original song was sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Wajid Ali and first hit the charts in 2010 prior to the release of the film Dabangg.
Dabangg 3 is the third film in the 'Dabangg' trilogy starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in the leads while Arbaaz is playing the role of Makkhi.
The film is being shot in Madhya Pradesh presently. Prabhu Deva is directing the film while it is being produced under the banner of Arbaaz Khan Productions.
Sonakshi is promoting her upcoming film 'Kalank' while Salman's 'Bharat' will be hititng the screens on Eid 2019.
