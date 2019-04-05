Irrfan Khan back in action, resumes shooting

will soon be seen on big screen with his new movie The recently got back from London, where he was undergoing medical treatment.

Indian shared the news on his

" resumes work... #AngreziMedium shooting begins in #Udaipur today [5 April 2019]... Directed by Homi Adajania... Produced by .. Will be shot in #Udaipur and # .. #AngreziMedium is the sequel to the smash hit #HindiMedium, but with a new story."

The shooting for the film, directed by Homi Adjania began in Udaipur on Friday and is being produced by

While the "Maqbool" is playing the male protagonist; there is no official confirmation about the female lead.

is the sequel to the 2017 hit film 'Hindi Medium', which starred and in the lead roles.

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018. On Wednesday, through Twitter, he thanked everyone for their affection and support.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)