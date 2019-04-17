Even if you mistakenly vote for Congress, it would be sin: PM Modi

The on Wednesday told the electorates here that they should avoid bringing to the power, saying it would be a "sin", even if the voters "mistakenly" voted for the grand old party.

"From 2004 to 2014, there was a remote-controlled government. When was in power, there was injustice in Many police officers were sent to jail for wrong reasons and even was put behind the bars," said at a public rally here referring to the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.

Accusing the of speaking in the language of Pakistan, the hit out at the grand old party's promise of reviewing Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in its manifesto.

"Congress is putting the security of our soldiers at risk. Even if you mistakenly press their button, it would be a sin. If you vote for them, they will leave no stones unturned to destroy this country," said.

Urging the electorates to vote on the development plank, the PM said that the ongoing Lok Sabha elections will decide who would run the country -- 'nationalists' or those supporting the 'anti-nationals'.

"In 2014, you elected me with a huge margin. I would request you to elect me again. This election will decide who will run the country, or the people supporting anti-nationals," Modi asserted.

will go to polls on April 23 in a single phase for all 26 Lok Sabha seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

