Everyone has freedom on marriage: SP MP

After a fatwa (diktat) was issued to Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan for wearing 'sindoor' in the Parliament, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP S T Hasan on Monday said that everyone has the freedom to choose how they want to get married.

"I don't find anything wrong in the fact that she married with Hindu rituals. Even if she leaves Islam religion, then also I won't have any problem. Everyone has the freedom to choose how they want to marry", he said.

Speaking to ANI about Zaira Wasim's disassociation from the film industry, he said, "I belong to Islam and I can clearly and strongly state that, 'Women don't have right to showcase their body'. Wearing something which will attract men is strictly prohibited. It is completely 'Haraam'. I think it is the same in the Hindu religion also."

"We are leaving our culture and opting the western culture. All those who are doing this can do if they like it. I have no issues," he added.

Opposing the new saffron coloured jersey of the Indian cricket team, he said, "We have opposed the saffronization of players earlier as well because it distracts the player. We believe that the sports should be kept away from this thing. Color should not carry any controversy because there should not be any distraction.

