Delhi BJP alleges AAP scam in school construction

Delhi BJP President and MP, Manoj Tiwari, on Monday launched a scathing attack on the AAP government in Delhi by alleging widespread corruption of around Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of schools in the capital.

"We are exposing a scam in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia are involved. An RTI has revealed that extra Rs 2,000 crore was given for constructions of rooms in schools that could've been constructed in only Rs 892 crore. 34 contractors were given the task including their relatives," he told a press conference.

"Rs 8,800 per square feet has been shelled out to construct rooms of the school. If one compares this with the construction of flats, one can buy flats for a lesser price than this amount. A top of the line Five-star hotel also has real estate value of Rs 5,000 per square feet," he added.

"This is Kejriwal and Sisodia's face of corruption," Tiwari said.

The Delhi BJP President also raised an alarm on the quality of construction being employed in this plan.

"They have used a really cheap way to construct the rooms of the school as per our findings. Then too, the taxpayers' money has been misused in this way by giving away rates of Rs 8,800 per square feet to the contractors," he said.

"The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister should straightaway resign after these findings have come to light. We will be appealing to the Lokpal for investigation of this corruption," he added.

