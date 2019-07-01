JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Emraan Hashmi to play IAF officer KC Kuruvilla in 'Vayusena'
Business Standard

Country-made liquor worth over Rs 2 lakh seized in Palghar

ANI  |  General News 

Maharashtra police on Sunday raided two different places here and seized country-made liquor from these locations.

As per an official statement, the value of liquor seized in the raids was ascertained to be Rs 2,27,585.

Moreover, three persons were arrested in connection with the matter.

"The police raided two different locations and seized country-made liquor worth Rs 2, 27, 585 and arrested three persons connected in this regard," read the statement issued by the police.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 15:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU