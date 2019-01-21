EVM Hackathon: Andhra CM demands ECI to revert to paper ballot system

Saying that electronic machines (EVMs) have turned out to be a big threat to democracy, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday, demanded the (ECI) to seek opinion of all political parties and revert to the paper ballot system.

Taking to Twitter, Naidu said: "EVM is turning out to be a big threat to democracy. It is worrying to know the claims made on the possibility of tampering EVMs. EC must seek opinion of all political parties and revert to the paper ballot system immediately."

However, earlier on Monday, the ECI clarified that the EVMs can't be tampered with, asserting that the machines are manufactured following "rigorous standard operating procedures."

The ECI's statement came after it was claimed at an event in London, which was reportedly attended by Kapil Sibal, that EVMs could be tampered with. The apex poll body also confirmed that they were examining the legal action that can be taken in the matter against the organisers of EVM Hackathon.

