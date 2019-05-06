Ex-Amazon workers file lawsuit for discrimination over pregnancy

At least half a dozen former employees have reportedly sued the giant in the last few years for discrimination because of their pregnant state.

When Beverly Rosales, one of warehouses workers, told her when she was pregnant, she was terminated in less than two months. According to Cnet, there are seven lawsuits against Amazon, filed by workers like Rosales who were fired over the last eight years, and alleged they were subject to discrimination.

The requests included longer bathroom breaks and fewer continuous hours on their feet. Six of the cases were settled out of the court, and in all of them, the workers were fired after telling their managers they were pregnant.

