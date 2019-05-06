Ex-Amazon workers file lawsuit for discrimination over pregnancy

-
ALSO READ
Amazon India sees 56% growth in e-commerce exporters
E-biz FDI rules: Will continue engaging with govt to seek clarifications, says Amazon
Amazon considering one-day free delivery option for Prime members
Amazon to close its online biz in China: Report
Amazon first-quarter sales forecast misses estimates
-
At least half a dozen former Amazon employees have reportedly sued the e-commerce giant in the last few years for discrimination because of their pregnant state.
When Beverly Rosales, one of Amazon warehouses workers, told her manager when she was pregnant, she was terminated in less than two months. According to Cnet, there are seven lawsuits against Amazon, filed by workers like Rosales who were fired over the last eight years, and alleged they were subject to discrimination.
The requests included longer bathroom breaks and fewer continuous hours on their feet. Six of the cases were settled out of the court, and in all of them, the workers were fired after telling their managers they were pregnant.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU