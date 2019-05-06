JUST IN
Microsoft Solitaire features in World Video Game Hall of Fame

ANI  |  Internet 

The old classic Microsoft Solitaire has been inducted into World Video Game Hall of Fame, owing to its influence, longevity, geographical reach, and icon status.

As stated in the official release, Microsoft Solitaire was included in the Windows 3.0 OS as a Klondike variation of the original Solitaire to help new users adapt to a new computer device - the mouse.

Soon enough, Microsoft Solitaire became a part of every individual born in the 90s. The game has likely been installed on more than a billion computers.

First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 20:33 IST

