YouTube Music widely rolls out local file playback

As Music seeks to replace Play Music, it is being integrated with more features to please the listeners. The app is reportedly supporting local file playback on devices.

As spotted by 9to5 Google, Music local playback is now more widely rolling out to users. The app asks users for permissions to local files, once enabled, users are able to see device files and play them through Music.

However, the device files can't be queued up or played with playlists. They can be played only on their own and can't be cast to another device either.

