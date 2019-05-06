YouTube Music widely rolls out local file playback

As YouTube Music seeks to replace Google Play Music, it is being integrated with more features to please the listeners. The app is reportedly supporting local file playback on Android devices.
As spotted by 9to5 Google, YouTube Music local playback is now more widely rolling out to users. The app asks users for permissions to local files, once enabled, users are able to see device files and play them through YouTube Music.
However, the device files can't be queued up or played with YouTube Music playlists. They can be played only on their own and can't be cast to another device either.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU