Firefox rolls out fix for add-ons issue

A certificate error that impromptu disabled all add-ons on Mozilla's Firefox browser has been finally fixed.
In its official blog, the company explained that a Firefox release version 66.0.4 on Desktop and Android, and version 60.6.2 for ESR repairs the certificate chain to re-enable web extensions, themes, search engines, and language packs that had been disabled.
On Friday, users reported an issue with Firefox that prevented existing and new add-ons from running or being installed. The fix, however, does not resolve the problem for legacy users who have not upgraded from older Firefox versions.
