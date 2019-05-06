Firefox rolls out fix for add-ons issue

A certificate error that impromptu disabled all add-ons on Mozilla's browser has been finally fixed.

In its official blog, the company explained that a release version 66.0.4 on Desktop and Android, and version 60.6.2 for ESR repairs the to re-enable web extensions, themes, search engines, and language packs that had been disabled.

On Friday, users reported an issue with that prevented existing and new add-ons from running or being installed. The fix, however, does not resolve the problem for legacy users who have not upgraded from older Firefox versions.

