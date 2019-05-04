Ex-BSL CFO Nittin Johri remanded to two-day SFIO custody

A Delhi on Friday remanded Nittin Johri, the former and Whole Time Director of Limited (BSL), to two-day custody of Serious Investigation Office (SFIO) in connection with the ongoing investigations against the company.

Johri, who was granted SFIO custody by Patiala House Court, was arrested on Thursday, official sources said.

According to the sources, Johri, as ex- of BSL, was managing the affairs of the firm and looking after inter alia the affair of raising of funds from various banks/financial institutions. He was one of the signatories to the financial statements of BSL till FY 2016-17 and was also a member of the "Committee of Board of Directors on Borrowing, Investment and Loans" of BSL along with and

Investigation has revealed that there were several fraudulent practices carried out in BSL, including manipulations in the accounts and financial statements of the company during Johri's term as and Whole Time Director of BSL, including maintaining inflated inventories for availing enhanced working capital.

Sources said Johri was one of the prime perpetrators of the fraudulent arrangement of manipulations through the instrument of LCs by filing false documents with various banks. A large number of LCs, amounting to more than Rs. 20,000 crore were opened using false documents on behalf of BSL over a period of time starting from F.Y 2014-15.

By way of the said modus operandi, sources said BSL inter alia availed working capital to avoid getting their loan/credit accounts declared as NPAs by banks. LCs worth more than Rs. 3000 crore were finally devolved, sources mentioned.

The development comes over a week after the (CBI) issued a lookout notice against and in connection with the case.

CBI has accused Singhal and others of availing loans from 33 banks and financial institutions from 2007 to 2014 and defaulting on payments worth over Rs 2,000 crore. They have also been accused of fraudulently diverting a huge amount of through shell

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)