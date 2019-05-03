Hyderabad: Passenger arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs 19,71,433 at airport

The customs department arrested a passenger carrying gold weighing 655 grams and worth Rs 19,71,433, concealed in check-in baggage at the here on Friday.

The passenger arrived in from by flight number EK528 was arrested by officials with the gold concealed in belt buckles and purse. To avoid being caught, the passenger hid the gold with and copper coated flowers.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway.

