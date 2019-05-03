Former AG Rohatgi: No outside member can join commitee probing allegations against CJI

-
Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Friday said that no outside member should join the in-house committee which is investigating charges of alleged sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.
Replying to demands from various quarters to include a member from outside the Supreme Court into the committee Rohatgi said, "I am seeing reports of some NGOs and others that this inquiry should stop now and some outsider should join. It's completely wrong, there can be no outsider," said Rohatgi.
Emphasising the fact that nobody from outside the Supreme Court can join the committee Rohatgi said, "It is an in-house committee, in-house means from within the Supreme Court."
On April 23, a three-member committee of the apex court led by Justice Bobde, the senior-most judge after the Chief Justice, was formed to look into the allegation of sexual harassment made by a dismissed employee against Justice Gogoi.
