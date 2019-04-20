Explosion occurs in downtown Kabul

An explosion took place near the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, in downtown Kabul, around 11
Eyewitnesses of the incident told Tolo News that firing was heard near the accident site.
An investigation in the matter has been launched by Kabul police to find the cause of the explosion.
No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.
Further details are awaited.
