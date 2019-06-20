Failing yo-yo test was blessing in disguise for Shami: Shankar Basu

team's believes that failing test was a 'blessing in disguise' for as his determination increased many folds following the incident.

"Failing the fitness test was a blessing in disguise. After that, he (Mohammed Shami) was a changed man. He was so determined, and I think he is also blessed with some amazing genes," ICC quoted Basu, as saying.

"We all talk about intermittent fasting, and does intermittent fasting inadvertently. He doesn't even know what it is, but he does it on his own," Basu added.

Basu further said that has changed his entire training regimen and this is the 2.0 version of the 28-year-old

"I think his distribution of fat, we have done his fat testing over three years and it is the same, he is a piece of work. The best part is he has changed his entire training regimen. I think training is now part of his lifestyle, which never used to be the case before," he said.

"Everything has changed over the last three-four years. He wasn't the last person to get on to the bus, but after personal setbacks and failing that fitness test, he is a changed man. This is (the) 2.0 version of Mohammed Shami," he said.

Shami is likely to feature in the team's upcoming games in as Bhuvneshwar Kumar is out briefly due to a hamstring injury.

will next compete against on June 22.

