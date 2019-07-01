Families of first woman Assam Agitation martyr, freedom fighter excluded from NRC

Names of family members of first woman martyr of Assam Agitation Baijyanti Devi and that of freedom fighter Chabilal Upadhyay have not been included in the latest list of Register of Citizens (NRC), according to Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha (BhaGoPa) which said this was an insult to those who participated in these movements.

Amar Upadhyay, father of Baijyanti Devi, said that names of his family members have been excluded from the NRC list.

Manju Devi the great-granddaughter of freedom fighter Chabilal Upadhyay, founder of Congress party in Assam, has also been left out from NRC upgradation process despite having shown proven parental lineage. She was told during the last draft that she had been marked D in 2005 so her NRC been rejected along with her sons and daughters.

Sahitya Akademi awardee and President of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha Durga Khatiwada's name has also been excluded from the list.

Addressing a press conference, Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha (BhaGoPa) Secretary, Nanda Kirati Dewan said: "Freedom fighters and Assam Agitation families have been disrespected due to exclusion from NRC. This is not only disrespect to the Gorkhas but also an insult to freedom fighters and martyrs who made supreme sacrifices for the cause of the state and the nation."

Dewan said that certified copies will be sought from NRC Seva Kendras or from competent authorities ascertaining reasons for exclusion and the matter will be taken to court if needed.

BhaGoPa General Secretary Prakash Dahal said, "It's a blot in Assam's Foreigner Free movement history that family of first woman martyr of Assam Agitation has been left out from NRC doubting their nationality now and marking them as D-voter."

Dahal further said: "It should be corrected without any harassment and should be resolved on or before the last date of publication of final NRC constitutionally otherwise the NRC exercise would lose faith and its accuracy will always remain in doubt like the D-Voters."

The leaders of BhaGoPa are likely to meet in Assam at a special extended executive meet with North East Zone and give representations to NRC Authorities, Chief Minister of Assam and bring the issue to their notice officially. If the problem persists, the organisation will present the issue before the Ministry of Home Affairs and Registrar General of India in New Delhi.

