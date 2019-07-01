Chhattisgarh govt provides free nutritious food to tribal kids in Naxal-affected areas

In an effort to curb the problem of malnutrition, the Chhattisgarh government has started providing food to tribal kids through gram panchayats in the Naxal-affected areas.

"The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister took a decision to provide nutritious food to malnourished children and pregnant women in the villages of Bastar. It started in several villages. The goal is to make around 28,000 people well-nourished. Medical tests will also be conducted," S Alok, CEO Jila panchayat Dantewada told ANI here.

Ram Lal Nag, Secretary, Gram Panchayat Ganjenar said nutrient-rich food will continue to be provided to the children for the next six months and added that the instructions for the same came from District Collector.

"We have been directed by the Collector to provide eggs, pulses, green vegetables and chappatis to the kids and pregnant women. The initiative started almost over a week ago and will run for the next six months," Nag said.

The children expressed their happiness with the initiative of the state government and said more people will send their kids with time.

"I have been coming here since last one week and there is a noticeable improvement in my health. More people will send their children once they see the results in others," Ranjana, a class 9th student said.

