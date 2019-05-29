Fans cheers India by making 20kg World Cup-themed cake

As the ICC Men's is approaching, Indian fans are unable to control their emotions and are finding new and interesting ways to cheer the team. A bakery shop in has come up with a unique way to cheer the team as they made a World Cup-themed cake.

The cake has been made using imported Belgian chocolate and weighs about 20 kg. Also, it took three days to make the cake. The owner of the shop, Harjinder Singh Kukreja, is excited for the upcoming and wants to lift the trophy for the third time.

"We are in full mood for celebration and this is not just a cake, it is our prayers that lift again. India team is very strong this time and this is our way of saying 'Chak De India,'" said Kukreja.

The World Cup-shaped cake also has a Board of Control for in India (BCCI) logo on it.

Kukreja said that there are two of his favourite players on the cake, India and Dhoni.

After facing a defeat in the first World Cup warm-up match against New Zealand, India made a strong come back and registered a 95-run victory over in the second World Cup warm-up match. This might boost India's confident ahead of the tournament.

India will open their World Cup campaign against on June 5.

