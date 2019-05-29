French Open: Tsitsipas betas Dellien to reach in third round

has booked place in the third round on Wednesday after he registered a 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Bolivian Hugo Dellien, who was making his Grand Slam championship debut this week.

The match witnessed many ups and downs as Tsitsipas even after getting a 2-0 lead, lost the opening set as Dellien came back strongly. However, the first set defeat did not hinder Tsitsipas, who went on to register a commanding 6-0 victory in the second set.

In the third set as well, Tsitsipas dominated and secured a 6-3 win. The fourth set was a neck to neck competition but Tsitsipas overpowered and clinched the fourth set.

Interestingly, Tsitsipas is the third Greek man to reach the third round in after Lazaros Stalios in 1936 and in 1965 and 1967.

Tsitsipas will now face either face Spaniard or Serbia's in the last 32.

