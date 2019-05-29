Everybody's ready to win: Sadio Mane ahead of Champions League final

forward is all pumped up for the final, where they will be competing with

"Everybody's ready. Especially you guys [the media]! I hope you are fans! Everybody's ready to win," Goal.com quoted Mane as saying.

are entering in the final with a lot of confidence as they finished second in but more importantly, they were 26 points ahead of their upcoming opponent, Tottenham, in the league.

During the last edition also Liverpool managed to reach final. However, they faced a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid. Mane is elated over reaching into the finals again and said they will use their past experience to get what they want.

"Yeah, of course [last season's experience] will help with this one because we wanted to win it and it was not the case. That's part of At the same time I think it's positive because many people, even you, didn't expect us to play this final. We did it [and] I think we learned a lot from this. Now we can use our experience this season to get what we want," he said.

Liverpool will face in final on June 2.

