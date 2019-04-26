FERA violation case: SC adjourns hearing on ED's plea against Dhinakaran

JUST IN
Supreme Court on Friday adjourned hearing for two weeks on a plea filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran with regards to a Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) violation case.

On December 15 last year, the Madras High Court had dismissed petitions filed by the AMMK leader.

In his petition, Dinkaran had challenged the reassessment of his income tax for the year 1995-96 and 1996-97 by the Income Tax Department.

During the hearing, Justice S M Subramaniam had said that it has been alleged that Dhinkaran did not disclose the amounts invested in foreign countries and the cases were registered under FERA.

The judge had further said that the reassessments were opened on the basis of those cases while dismissing the AMMK leader's petition.

Justice Subramaniam termed the petition "devoid of merit".

First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 20:46 IST

