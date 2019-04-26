Maharastra Bhim Army chief held for offering reward for blackening Sadhvi Pragya's face

Police on Friday apprehended Maharastra's for announcing a reward of Rs 5 lakh to whosoever blackens Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's face.

The police also held seven workers of the party in connection with the matter.

This arrest came a day after Kamble lambasted the candidate for her statement on slain

Kamble had also announced that the would give Rs 5 lakh as a reward to anyone who blackens Thakur's face in her village.

On April 19, Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, said Karkare had lost his life because she had cursed him.

"I called and asked him to let me go if there is no evidence (against me). He (Karkare) said that he will bring evidence but will not leave me. I told him -- You will be ruined," she said.

Karkare was killed along with two other senior police officers while fighting terrorists during the 26/11 attacks in in November 2008.

BJP has fielded Thakur against veteran Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, elections for which will be held on May 12.

