Maharastra Bhim Army chief held for offering reward for blackening Sadhvi Pragya's face

-
ALSO READ
HC refuses to direct Pune Police to allow Bhim Army's rallies
Bhim Army chief to hold rally in Chaitya Bhoomi tomorrow
CPI(M) accuses Maha govt of detaining Bhim Army chief, others
Security upped at 'Hanuman dham' in M'nagar after Bhim Army's call to take over all such temples
Police violated fundamental rights by detaining Bhim Army chief, workers: Lawyer
-
Mumbai Police on Friday apprehended Maharastra's Bhim Army chief Ashok Kamble for announcing a reward of Rs 5 lakh to whosoever blackens Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's face.
The police also held seven workers of the party in connection with the matter.
This arrest came a day after Kamble lambasted the Bhopal BJP candidate for her statement on slain IPS officer Hemant Karkare.
Kamble had also announced that the Bhim Army would give Rs 5 lakh as a reward to anyone who blackens Thakur's face in her village.
On April 19, Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, said Karkare had lost his life because she had cursed him.
"I called Hemant Karkare and asked him to let me go if there is no evidence (against me). He (Karkare) said that he will bring evidence but will not leave me. I told him -- You will be ruined," she said.
Karkare was killed along with two other senior police officers while fighting terrorists during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in November 2008.
BJP has fielded Thakur against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, elections for which will be held on May 12.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU