UP: CBI registers FIR in state-owned sugar mills disinvestment case

The (CBI) on Friday registered an FIR in a case of alleged irregularities in the disinvestment of seven state-owned sugar mills, in the year 2010-11, leading to a loss of Rs 1179 crore to state exchequer.

Seven people have been named in the FIR for forging documents while purchasing the sugar mills.

was the of when the alleged irregularities took place.

The case was earlier probed by However, the last year recommended a CBI probe in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)