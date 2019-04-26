UP: CBI registers FIR in state-owned sugar mills disinvestment case

-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered an FIR in a case of alleged irregularities in the disinvestment of seven state-owned sugar mills, in the year 2010-11, leading to a loss of Rs 1179 crore to Uttar Pradesh state exchequer.
Seven people have been named in the FIR for forging documents while purchasing the sugar mills.
BSP president Mayawati was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh when the alleged irregularities took place.
The case was earlier probed by Lucknow police. However, the Yogi Adityanath government last year recommended a CBI probe in the matter.
