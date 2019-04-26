Will give clay laddoo with stones to break Modi's teeth: Mamata

-
"We will give laddoos made of clay with stones in them to break his (Modi's) teeth," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in a recent interview to Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, where he said the TMC supremo sends him special Bengali sweets.
Speaking at a rally here, Banerjee said that people should give PM Modi sweets instead of votes.
"Modi is asking for votes here but we will give him 'rasgulla' instead of votes. Just like cashew nuts and raisins are put in laddoos, we will give laddoos made of clay with stones in them to break his (Modi's) teeth," she said.
Mamata also lashed out at Union Minister Babul Supriyo, saying, "He does not know the culture of Bengal and Bihar. He abuses everyone and works as per his will. So people should not vote for him.
