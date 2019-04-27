Filmmaker Peter Farrelly all set for next flick after 'Green Book'

After 'Green Book' won him two Academy Awards, is all set for his next flick based on the book 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever

The film is based on the book written by and and published in 2017, learned Variety.

The book reads the true story of Donohue, who left in 1967 so as to enjoy a few beers with his friends serving in the Vietnam War.

will direct and write the film, co-assisted by and The film will be produced under the banner of Skydance along with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and as producers.

Peter's last film 'Green Book' was nominated for five Oscars, and won three awards in 'best picture', 'best screenplay', both going to and 'best-supporting actor' presented to Mahershala Ali.

The American biographical drama 'Green Book' featured as the lead. The film released on November 21, 2018.

Peter Farrelly's upcoming movie is not titled yet.

