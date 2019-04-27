Filmmaker Peter Farrelly all set for next flick after 'Green Book'

After 'Green Book' won him two Academy Awards, Peter Farrelly is all set for his next flick based on the book 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever
The film is based on the book written by Joanna Molloy and John Chicki Donohue and published in 2017, learned Variety.
The book reads the true story of Donohue, who left New York in 1967 so as to enjoy a few beers with his friends serving in the Vietnam War.
Peter Farrelly will direct and write the film, co-assisted by Brian Currie and Pete Jones. The film will be produced under the banner of Skydance along with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Andrew Muscato as producers.
Peter's last film 'Green Book' was nominated for five Oscars, and won three awards in 'best picture', 'best screenplay', both going to Farrelly and 'best-supporting actor' presented to Mahershala Ali.
The American biographical drama 'Green Book' featured Viggo Mortensen as the lead. The film released on November 21, 2018.
Peter Farrelly's upcoming movie is not titled yet.
