This monochrome picture of Amitabh, Abhishek is winning hearts

Abhishek Bachchan's throwback black and white picture with his father Amitabh Bachchan is sure to take his fans on a trip to the golden era.
Taking to Instagram, the 'Guru' actor posted a monochrome picture with his father, captioned, "Flashback Friday."
In the picture, Amitabh looks dapper in casuals and a funky pair of sunglasses. A young and curious Abhishek stands in front of him while shutterbugs capture the duo at what appears to be a public event. The photograph also features producer Romesh Sharma.
On the professional front, the '102-Not Out' actor is gearing up for the release of 'Brahmastra' which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
Abhishek, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Manmarziyaan' along with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.
