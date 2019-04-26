This monochrome picture of Amitabh, Abhishek is winning hearts

Abhishek Bachchan's throwback black and white picture with his father is sure to take his fans on a trip to the golden era.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Guru' posted a monochrome picture with his father, captioned, " "

[{a7d1f149-aa1f-4052-bda0-21be3f682528:intradmin/Amitabh_Bachchan.JPG}]

In the picture, Amitabh looks dapper in casuals and a funky pair of sunglasses. A young and curious Abhishek stands in front of him while shutterbugs capture the duo at what appears to be a public event. The photograph also features Romesh Sharma.

On the professional front, the '102-Not Out' is gearing up for the release of 'Brahmastra' which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars and

Abhishek, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Manmarziyaan' along with and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)