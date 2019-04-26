Janhvi Kapoor shares pictures of her "Forever Fam"

The adorable monochrome pictures posted by Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram are the best things on the internet today.
In the pictures captioned "Forever fam" the actress can be seen having a good time with her friends Anuj Saini, Pooja Kumar, Deeksha, 'Dhadak' co-star Ishaan Khatter and director Shashank Khaitan.
Janhvi and Ishaan's on and off-screen chemistry has led to a lot of speculations on their relationship status. The two have, however, pooh-poohed the rumour mills, maintaining that they are just good friends.
The actress will soon be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming horror comedy 'Rooh-Afza' which is being directed by Hardik Mehta and will hit the theatres on March 20 next year.
