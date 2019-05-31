JUST IN
Fire at Indore power house, city's electricity supply affected

ANI 

A fire broke out in the transformer of the main power house of the electricity department in Indore on Thursday night. The fire engulfed the entire power house.

Firefighting operations are currently underway to put out the blaze.

Electricity supply in the city has been affected in the city.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 06:58 IST

