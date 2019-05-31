West Tripura: 1 person arrested for possessing marijuana

One person was arrested in possession of 250 kg marijuana in Montala village in Tripura on Thursday, police said.
The drug was concealed in five drums hidden under the mud, said Rangadulal Debbarma, Officer-in-Charge of Sidhai Police Station.
This comes after three people including a tribal woman were arrested by Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday while transporting arms and ammunition in the state.
