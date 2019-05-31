West Tripura: 1 person arrested for possessing marijuana

One person was arrested in possession of 250 kg marijuana in Montala village in on Thursday, police said.

The drug was concealed in five drums hidden under the mud, said Rangadulal Debbarma, Officer-in-Charge of

This comes after three people including a tribal woman were arrested by (RPF) on Wednesday while transporting arms and ammunition in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)