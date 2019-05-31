JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

UPPSC exam 'solvers gang' busted, 6 arrested
Business Standard

West Tripura: 1 person arrested for possessing marijuana

ANI  |  General News 

One person was arrested in possession of 250 kg marijuana in Montala village in Tripura on Thursday, police said.

The drug was concealed in five drums hidden under the mud, said Rangadulal Debbarma, Officer-in-Charge of Sidhai Police Station.

This comes after three people including a tribal woman were arrested by Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday while transporting arms and ammunition in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 06:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU