Uttarakhand: Man held with high explosive grenade

A man was arrested from in Uttarakhand's Nagar district on Thursday for possession of two live hand grenades, police said.

The man identified as Sarjit was in possession of a "High-Explosive grenade", police said.

"Bomb Disposal Squad found it to be a High-Explosive grenade. We are trying to ascertain from where he obtained that grenade," said of Police, Jagdish Chandra.

