Fire breaks out near passenger waiting room at Bhubaneshwar railway station

ANI  |  General News 

A fire broke out near passenger waiting room at Bhubaneshwar railway station on Friday.

No casualties have been reported yet.

According to officials, passengers noticed smoke coming out of the restroom and informed the fire department.

The fire department rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 11:09 IST

