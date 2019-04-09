Alphabet launches its first commercial drone delivery service in Australia

-
Australia is getting a taste of commercial drone delivery service by Google's parent company, Alphabet. The company announced the launch of its first commercial drone service through its Wing subsidiary.
According to Fast Company, the service will be available to order food, coffee, and over-the-counter medicines using a connected smartphone app.
Once a user places an order, a Wing drone will take flight within minutes to deliver the goods. In the initial phase, Wing is teaming with Australian retailers including Kickstart Expresso, Capital Chemist, Pure Gelato, Jasper + Myrtle, Bakers Delight, Guzman Y Gomez, and Drummond Golf. More companies will be added in the future.
The drone service will be available in North Canberra, Australia. However, only a limited set of eligible homes will be able to use the service. The service will be expanded to more customers in the coming weeks.
