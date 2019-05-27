First look poster of Ayushmann Khurrana from 'Article 15' unveiled

is back with a bang in his fresh new cop from his upcoming film 'Article 15'. The first look poster of the was unveiled on Monday.

The directorial film is inspired by the Badaun rape incident.

Speaking to ANI, who is playing a vital role in the film, said, "This film is not completely based on the heinous crime that took place in Badaun where two girls were raped and hanged. We can say that this film is inspired by that incident and we have included some chunks of it."

Playing a cop for the first time, the can be seen donning the attire of a with an intense brooding face. Interestingly, the sunglasses worn by the says a lot more about the film and his character. In the lenses, bodies of two girls can be seen hanging from a tree which creates a lot more suspense. On the other side of the lense, the viewers can spot a group of people protesting against the crime.

Today marks the completion of five years of the Badaun rape case where two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them while they were still alive.

Interestingly, the teaser of the film will also be released today. While announcing the news on Twitter, Ayushmann shared the first look poster and wrote, "We have made a lot of difference, now it's time to bring a difference. Teaser out Today."

After ardently presenting a rather delicate and provocative subject matter in the critically acclaimed and starrer 'Mulk', is now set to enthral the audience with 'Article 15'.

While the 'Badhai Ho' actor will essay the role of the principal protagonist, he will be joined by a stellar support cast comprising of Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, and

The film is being produced by and is slated to hit the theatres on 28 June.

