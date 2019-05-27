Taylor Swift dodges sexist questions

Taylor Swift, who turns 30 this December, has made it clear that she will not tolerate sexist interview questions.

During an interview, a reporter, asked Swift, if she felt like settling down and having children later this year.

To which Swift replied, "I really do not think men are asked that question when they turn 30." "So I'm not going to answer that question now."

According to Fox News, the also explained what turning a decade older meant to her.

"I hear others say that one in his thirties no longer has as much stress and anxiety in life as in my twenties. And I can join in the observation that we are in our twenties looking to gain experience, try things out, fail, make mistakes," the 'Love Story' said.

Swift had earlier this year written a piece in a UK magazine about her learnings from interacting on

" can be great, but it can also inundate your brain with images of what you aren't, how you're failing, or who is in a cooler locale than you at any given moment," Swift said.

"One thing I do to lessen this weird insecurity beam is to turn off comments... That way, I'm showing my friends and fans updates on my life, but I'm training my brain to not need the validation of someone telling me I look. I'm also blocking out anyone who might feel the need to tell me to 'go die in a hole ho' while I'm having my coffee at nine in the morning," she added.

She also revealed because contaminated her views and private life, she now keeps her romance with private.

"For too long, the projected opinions of strangers affected how I viewed my relationship. Whether it was the of who would be right for me, or what they thought was 'couples goals' based on a picture I posted on That stuff isn't real. For an approval seeker like me, it was an important lesson for me to learn to have my OWN value system of what I actually want.

