Five dead after avalanche strikes in Ladakh, search on for 7

Five people died after getting buried under snow while seven others were missing on Friday after an avalanche hit three vehicles at in region of

The mishap in the mountainous pass occurred when two tippers and an SUV were being loaded with snow, officials said.

As the avalanche struck, the vehicles got buried under the snow. There were 12 people present at that spot.

After hours, rescuers from the Army, and local police recovered five bodies, the officials said.

Efforts were underway to locate the others.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)