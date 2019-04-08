Foldable phones to remain a niche product through next five years: Gartner

including and may be rushing to push out their foldable phones. However, a perfect model to be adopted by the masses is still a distant dream, according to analysts.

Research firm Gartner estimates that worldwide shipment of devices including PCs, tablets, and mobile phones, will reach 2.21 billion units in 2019, exhibiting a flat year-over-year growth. The mobile market is expected to return to growth in 2020.

However, foldable phones will hit 30 million units only by 2023, accounting for a meagre 5 per cent of the high-end phone market.

Gartner analysts expect that foldable phones will re-inject innovation in the market, but they will remain a through the next five years owing to several manufacturing challenges.

The current foldable phones, priced at USD 2,000, present a lot of trade-offs even for early adopters.

To make them a success, manufacturers will need to place usability at the core of the product and ensure seamless user experience across all foldable screens.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)