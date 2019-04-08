Foldable phones to remain a niche product through next five years: Gartner

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ to sport hole-punch cameras, 3.5mm headphone jack
Samsung Galaxy S10E specs leaked in new images, to feature dual cameras, slim bezels
Samsung Mobile most attractive brand in India, Reliance Jio ranks 4th: Report
Samsung S10+ to hit Indian shelves from Mar 8 priced Rs 73,900 onwards
Samsung to launch Galaxy 'M30' in India in Feb at Rs 14,990
-
Companies including Samsung and Huawei may be rushing to push out their foldable phones. However, a perfect model to be adopted by the masses is still a distant dream, according to analysts.
Research firm Gartner estimates that worldwide shipment of devices including PCs, tablets, and mobile phones, will reach 2.21 billion units in 2019, exhibiting a flat year-over-year growth. The mobile market is expected to return to growth in 2020.
However, foldable phones will hit 30 million units only by 2023, accounting for a meagre 5 per cent of the high-end phone market.
Gartner analysts expect that foldable phones will re-inject innovation in the market, but they will remain a niche product through the next five years owing to several manufacturing challenges.
The current foldable phones, priced at USD 2,000, present a lot of trade-offs even for early adopters.
To make them a success, manufacturers will need to place usability at the core of the product and ensure seamless user experience across all foldable screens.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU