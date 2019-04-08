60 pc Americans don't trust Facebook with their personal information

Well, this may not be really shocking but 60 per cent of Americans do not with their personal information.

A poll conducted by and sought to examine the thoughts about Americans when it comes to aspects of technology, social media, and government regulation of tech firms.

As reports, it is not just that people don't trust. Thirty-seven per cent of Americans don't trust with their data, and 35 per cent don't trust the federal government, and 28 per cent of Americans don't trust on the same grounds.

Fifty-seven per cent of Americans believe that sites do more to divide the country than unite it. 74 per cent of Americans think that letting companies collect and use data about them in return for free services is not a fair trade-off.

has always been into trouble for spreading misinformation, and 55 percent of Americans believe that social media does more to spread lies and falsehoods.

Interestingly, 82 per cent of Americans think waste people's time. On the other hand, 59 per cent of Americans say the has more benefits than drawbacks and 60 per cent feel more hopeful than worried about future

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)