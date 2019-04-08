60 pc Americans don't trust Facebook with their personal information

Well, this may not be really shocking but 60 per cent of Americans do not trust social networking giant Facebook with their personal information.
A poll conducted by the Wall Street Journal and NBC News sought to examine the thoughts about Americans when it comes to aspects of technology, social media, and government regulation of tech firms.
As Fast Company reports, it is not just Facebook that people don't trust. Thirty-seven per cent of Americans don't trust Google with their data, and 35 per cent don't trust the federal government, and 28 per cent of Americans don't trust Amazon on the same grounds.
Fifty-seven per cent of Americans believe that social media sites do more to divide the country than unite it. 74 per cent of Americans think that letting social media companies collect and use data about them in return for free services is not a fair trade-off.
Social media has always been into trouble for spreading misinformation, and 55 percent of Americans believe that social media does more to spread lies and falsehoods.
Interestingly, 82 per cent of Americans think social media sites waste people's time. On the other hand, 59 per cent of Americans say the technology has more benefits than drawbacks and 60 per cent feel more hopeful than worried about future technology.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU