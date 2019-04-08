You can trick Samsung Galaxy S10 with a 3D printed fingerprint

The latest flagship from is vulnerable to getting hijacked. It would take an attacker only 13 minutes and a 3D printed scanner to fool Galaxy S10.

The Galaxy S10 boasts the new-age in-display sensor which adds the much-hyped all-screen appearance by eliminating a physical sensor.

However, an Imgur user, called darkshark, found that the sophisticated on the Galaxy S10 could be fooled with a 3D print of the fingerprint, The Verge reported.

The user took a picture of his on a wine glass and processed it in Photoshop to make a model using He then converted it into a 3D version. In 13 minutes, he was able to get a print of the 3D version that fooled the phone's sensor.

Darkshark stressed that as more apps and services use fingerprint authentication, a loophole at the base level is a potential risk to one's confidential information.

It is possible to carry out the entire process in less than three minutes and the 3D printer can be remotely activated to exploit the vulnerability.

