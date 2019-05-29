Foreign leaders confirm participation in PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Leaders and representatives of eight countries, including Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi have confirmed their participation in the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi, the said.

The following leaders will attend the ceremony scheduled to take place on May 30 in Rashtrapati Bhawan:

1. Abdul Hamid, of Sirisena, President of Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of the Kyrgyz U Win Myint, President of Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, of Mauritius6. KP Sharma Oli, of Nepal7. Dr Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Bhutan

The of Thailand, Grisada Boonrach, will also attend the event.

Back home, heads of national and regional parties have also been invited for the swearing-in ceremony. Mamata Banerjee, whose bitter war of words with Modi was at the election campaign, has accepted the invitation.

In 2014, when Modi won his first term, all the SAARC leaders, including the then Prime Minister attended the swearing-in as part of invitations extended to all the member countries of the South Asian grouping.

Riding on muscular nationalism and a strident anti- plank spearheaded by Modi, the BJP on May 23 got an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha, crossing on its own the 300 seat mark while storming back to power for the second consecutive term. Modi will take oath for a second consecutive term as Prime Minister on May 30 at 7 pm in Rashtrapati Bhavan, along with members of the

