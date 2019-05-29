Germany: Free Balochistan Movement demands removal of Pakistan's nukes

Members of the Free Movement on Tuesday (local time) organised a protest in the city of against the nuclear tests carried out by on May 28, 1998, in the province.

The protesters distributed pamphlets about 28th May and the aftermath of the nuclear tests that caused in the area. The participants of the protest also raised slogans against Pakistani and Iranian occupation on the sovereign Baloch state.

They provided awareness about the nuclear tests in and carried banner and placard inscribed with various slogans as well as pictures of people that suffered after the detonation of nuclear weapons.

The speakers noted that in the past 71 years, has done countless atrocities over Baloch people, among which, one was the nuclear tests of 28 May 1998. Due to these nuclear tests, the Baloch land suffered from various problems.

"It does not rain anymore in the area the way it used to, children are being born with severe disabilities, has become very common in the area and many people are getting affected, live stocks and agriculture have completely been destroyed with the people suffering from various skin diseases," said a

It is commonly believed that has once again chosen Balochistan as its storage yard for its nuclear weapons. These weapons are kept in the important cities of Balochistan, namely, Khuzdar and Sonmiani, but after all this the international authorities are silent, the speakers said.

"Atomic weapons in possession of such terrorist and irresponsible countries like Pakistan are a threat to Global peace and other neighbouring countries especially and Every then and now Pakistan threatens and boasts of having the nuclear capability which is alarming," said another

They added that responsible nations of the should contribute to disarming Pakistan, otherwise the country will give access for terrorist groups to its nuclear assets. The trust deficit increases as Pakistan with a crumbling economy and weak economic conditions could possibly sell its dangerous assets to terrorists.

Lastly, the speakers appealed to the international community, (UN) and The (IAEA) to take action against Pakistan and remove the nuclear weapons from the Baloch land.

