Former Karnataka chief secretary K Ratna Prabha joins BJP

Former chief of Karnataka, K Ratna Prabha, has joined the here on Wednesday.

Talking to ANI, Prabha said, "I decided to join BJP because it is the most popular party today. is striving for development in a unique manner by visiting every village of the state."

Elaborating on the reasons why she joined the BJP, she said, "After retirement, I wanted to serve the nation and I think the best way to do it is by joining BJP."

She further said that the of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, BS Yeddyurappa, invited her to join the party and she was interested in the same.

" is the best way to reach out to people. I want to work for the underprivileged and women," she said.

"My heart lies in Kalaburagi and I am happy to join the party from here," said Prabha who began her career as the of Police from Kalaburagi, going on to work as a from here later.

Seven-phased elections in the country will begin on April 11 and go on till May 19. Counting of votes will be done on May 23. with 28 seats at stake will go to polls on April 18 and 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)