Former all-rounder Elriesa Theunissen- passed away, aged 25.

Theunissen- died in a road accident in Stilfontein, North West, on Friday. The life of her child was also lost in the unfortunate incident. "This is a dreadful tragedy in the true sense of that word. This is devastating news for all of us. Elriesa did so much for the community in which she lived and gave excellent service both as a of note and in the work she did at the grassroots level to help in the less fortunate communities," Cricket said in a statement.

"On behalf of the CSA family, I extend our deepest sympathy to her husband, Rudy, her family, friends, and all her cricketing colleagues," the statement added.

The all-rounder had played three one-day internationals and one T20 international. Theunissen-Fourie's last ODI for was against in September 2013.

She, who played for North West Dragons in domestic cricket, was also a part of the South African squad in the ICC Women's in

Theunissen- had coached at the local community hub until she opted for a maternity leave ahead of the birth of her first child.

