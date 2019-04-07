Rohit Sharma should lead India in ICC World Cup: Twitter users

Rohit Sharma-led have won three out five matches in the ongoing (IPL), but the way he managed to defend a modest total of 135 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Twitterati lauded the Hitman. They also insisted that he should lead in the ICC Men's

Meanwhile, and Royal Challengers is on a losing streak as RCB faced back-to-back five defeats and is the bottom-placed team. Even after setting a target of 206, could not defend that total as Kolkata Knight Riders chased down the target and won the match by five wickets. All these incidents have lead users saying that should lead in the forthcoming

One user twitted, " knows how to win matches. He should replace Kohli as for the #CWC2019 #IPL #mi."

Another user tweeted, "He (Kohli) is a phenomenal batsman no doubt. But cannot balance captaining a team. He needs to get street smart. instead is a better "

A user questioned, "Is it just me that thinks @ImRo45 should India too !!! #MumbaiIndians #TeamIndia."

One user requested BCCI and wrote, "@BCCI time to appoint @ImRo45 as a captain for #ICC2019 "

Even former England also praised the Hitman Rohit Sharma and tweeted "Rohit Sharma is a very very .... #IPL2019."

will now host Kings XI Punjab on April 10.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)