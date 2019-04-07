Squads Women's U-23 Challenger Trophy announced

-
ALSO READ
BCCI names women's squads for U-23 Challenger Trophy
BCCI announces women's U-23 Challenger Trophy squads
Harmanpreet fails to recover, Mandhana to lead India women in T20Is against England
Mandhana to lead India women in T20Is against England, Harmanpreet yet to recover
India name women's squad for ODI series against England
-
The squads for U-23 Women's One Day Challenger Trophy, has been announced by the All-India Women's Selection Committee, who met here on Sunday.
There will be a total of three teams namely: India red, India Green and India Blue.
The squads are as below: India Red: Harleen Deol (C), R Kalpana (wk), S Meghana, Ridhima Aggarwal, Ruzu Saha, Tejal Hasabnis, C H Jhansilakshmi, Renuka Chaudhary, Tejaswini Duragad, Arundhati Reddy, Shanti Kumari, Devyani Prasad, Suman Meena
India Green: Sushree Dibyadarshini (C), Shivali Shinde (wk), Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Ayushi Garg, Drishya I.V, Ekta Singh, Radha Yadav, Rashi Kanojia, Manali Dakshini, Renuka Singh, Akshaya A, S Anusha.
India Blue: Devika Vaidya (C), Nuzhat Parween (wk), Shefali Verma, Simran, Tanushree Sarkar, Prativa Rana, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwar, C Pratyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Kshama Singh, Vrushali Bhagat, Indrani Roy.
All these three teams will compete with each other in Ranchi from April 20 to April 24.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU