Squads Women's U-23 Challenger Trophy announced

The squads for U-23 Women's One Day Challenger Trophy, has been announced by the All- Women's Selection Committee, who met here on Sunday.

There will be a total of three teams namely: red, Green and India Blue.

The squads are as below: India Red: Harleen Deol (C), R Kalpana (wk), S Meghana, Ridhima Aggarwal, Ruzu Saha, Tejal Hasabnis, C H Jhansilakshmi, Renuka Chaudhary, Tejaswini Duragad, Arundhati Reddy, Shanti Kumari, Devyani Prasad, Suman Meena

India Green: Sushree Dibyadarshini (C), Shivali Shinde (wk), Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Ayushi Garg, Drishya I.V, Ekta Singh, Radha Yadav, Rashi Kanojia, Manali Dakshini, Renuka Singh, Akshaya A, S Anusha.

India Blue: (C), Nuzhat Parween (wk), Shefali Verma, Simran, Tanushree Sarkar, Prativa Rana, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwar, C Pratyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Kshama Singh, Vrushali Bhagat,

All these three teams will compete with each other in Ranchi from April 20 to April 24.

